Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target to $137.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KMB. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HSBC assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (down previously from $164.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.53.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $130.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark has a one year low of $125.27 and a one year high of $144.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

