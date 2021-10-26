Wells Fargo & Company Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%.
Wells Fargo & Company has decreased its dividend by 20.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Wells Fargo & Company has a dividend payout ratio of 17.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company to earn $3.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.
Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,052,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,122,684. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $51.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.71. The stock has a market cap of $207.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.
