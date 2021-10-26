Wells Fargo & Company Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%.

Wells Fargo & Company has decreased its dividend by 20.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Wells Fargo & Company has a dividend payout ratio of 17.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company to earn $3.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,052,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,122,684. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $51.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.71. The stock has a market cap of $207.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

