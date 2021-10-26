WEMIX (WEMIX) Hits Market Cap of $455.35 Million

WEMIX (CURRENCY:WEMIX) traded up 35.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. During the last seven days, WEMIX has traded up 95.3% against the US dollar. One WEMIX coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.69 or 0.00005887 BTC on exchanges. WEMIX has a market capitalization of $455.35 million and approximately $100.67 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00070137 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.81 or 0.00080950 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.68 or 0.00103052 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,653.77 or 0.99827931 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,206.66 or 0.06702579 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00021528 BTC.

WEMIX Profile

WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 coins and its circulating supply is 123,233,682 coins. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @WemixNetwork . WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/@WemixNetwork/wemix-birdtornado-emoticon-bed6f3b7f5c2 . The official website for WEMIX is wemixnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX’s token economy consists of a main token, called ‘WEMIX Token’, and game-specific tokens called ‘game tokens’. WEMIX Tokens are the platform-level tokens and reflect the value of the entire ecosystem, used in various ways as a means to value transfer. Game tokens are used within games, and offer the capacity for games to maximize their entertainment value and merits, contributing to enhanced competitiveness and sustainability of the ecosystem. As all ecosystem participants—platform holders, developers, and users— earn WEMIX Tokens as rewards for their activity, they become token holders and share the value of these tokens. This creates shared interest within the ecosystem, propelling the further advancement of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling WEMIX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using U.S. dollars.

