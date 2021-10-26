Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $66.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.49% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Westamerica Bancorp. is a bank holding company. The company provides a full range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California through its subsidiary banks, Westamerica Bank and Bank of Lake County. It also owns Westamerica Commercial Credit, Inc., a company engaged in financing accounts receivable and inventory lines of credit and term business loans and Community Banker Services Corporation, a company engaged in providing the company and its subsidiaries data processing services and other support functions. “

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

WABC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $57.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.94. Westamerica Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $51.31 and a twelve month high of $66.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 9.94%. On average, analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,570,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,225,000 after purchasing an additional 73,590 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,079,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,676,000 after purchasing an additional 56,481 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,456,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,093,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,456,000 after acquiring an additional 37,939 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,039,000 after acquiring an additional 11,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.