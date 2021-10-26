Western Midstream Partners, LP to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Western Midstream Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.61. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Western Midstream Partners’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $719.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

WES has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $22.57 on Monday. Western Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 3.93.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.323 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 50.20%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. 41.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

