Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 28th

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of TSE:WCP opened at C$7.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.89. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of C$2.24 and a 12-month high of C$8.00. The firm has a market cap of C$5.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.18.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$658.39 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$10.50 target price (up previously from C$9.25) on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$8.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.16.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,463,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,254,361.68. Insiders purchased 27,000 shares of company stock worth $148,490 in the last 90 days.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

