William Blair Comments on Endava plc’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DAVA)

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Endava in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 21st. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Endava’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $40.65. The business had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.52 million. Endava had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

DAVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Endava from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Endava in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.89.

NYSE DAVA opened at $154.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 148.20, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.88. Endava has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $155.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Endava by 38.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,363,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,311,000 after buying an additional 938,800 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Endava by 129.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,117,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,652,000 after buying an additional 631,247 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Endava by 67.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 852,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,223,000 after buying an additional 343,560 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Endava in the first quarter valued at $17,810,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Endava by 26.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 645,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,172,000 after buying an additional 136,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

