William Blair Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equifax in a report released on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $7.61 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.36. William Blair also issued estimates for Equifax’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.38 EPS.

Get Equifax alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.63.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $274.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. Equifax has a 1 year low of $135.98 and a 1 year high of $279.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.93.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 199.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Equifax by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.