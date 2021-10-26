William Blair Weighs in on Pool Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) – William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Pool in a report released on Thursday, October 21st. William Blair analyst R. Merkel forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $2.69 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Pool’s Q2 2022 earnings at $7.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Pool from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens upped their target price on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital upped their target price on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $516.29.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $508.62 on Monday. Pool has a one year low of $305.47 and a one year high of $517.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $469.98 and its 200 day moving average is $448.61. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.6% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 168,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,282,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 7.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Pool by 47.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in Pool during the second quarter valued at $4,274,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Pool by 15.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,656,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total transaction of $815,455.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.39, for a total value of $4,803,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,486,065.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,680 shares of company stock valued at $23,408,544. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

