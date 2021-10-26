WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.57.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

In related news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $670,873,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $1,082,170.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,963,576.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at about $360,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 15,811 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,039,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,341,000 after buying an additional 424,295 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSC stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.88. The company had a trading volume of 77,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.67, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.88. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52 week low of $17.77 and a 52 week high of $34.47.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

