Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) to report $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.84. Wintrust Financial reported earnings of $1.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year earnings of $7.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $6.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share.

WTFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.70.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.20. 239,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,182. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.56. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $45.10 and a 12-month high of $92.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 77.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 516.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wintrust Financial (WTFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.