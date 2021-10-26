Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) to report $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.84. Wintrust Financial reported earnings of $1.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year earnings of $7.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $6.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share.

WTFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.70.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.20. 239,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,182. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.56. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $45.10 and a 12-month high of $92.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 77.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 516.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

