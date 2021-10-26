Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $283.81.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Wix.com from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Wix.com from $340.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Wix.com from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of WIX traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $197.36. 6,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.93 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Wix.com has a twelve month low of $171.37 and a twelve month high of $362.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.94.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $316.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.48 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 86.14% and a negative net margin of 17.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wix.com will post -4.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 50.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 80.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

