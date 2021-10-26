Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) Trading Down 4.3%

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC)’s stock price fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.56 and last traded at $5.62. 294,741 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 805,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Wrap Technologies by 68.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Wrap Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 17,198 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Wrap Technologies by 116.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39,327 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wrap Technologies by 18.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 44,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Wrap Technologies by 51.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 47,222 shares in the last quarter.

Wrap Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage security technology company. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products includes BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

