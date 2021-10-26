Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.53 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 927.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.64. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $21.40.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XHR shares. TheStreet lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.
About Xenia Hotels & Resorts
Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
