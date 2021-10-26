Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.53 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 927.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.64. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $21.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 117.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 619,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 334,780 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.54% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $11,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XHR shares. TheStreet lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

