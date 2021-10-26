Xilinx (XLNX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Xilinx to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $878.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.76 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Xilinx to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $175.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.86. The company has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a PE ratio of 57.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Xilinx has a 12-month low of $111.84 and a 12-month high of $176.27.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.18.

In other news, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

