Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO) Major Shareholder Rock Springs Capital Managemen Acquires 500,000 Shares

Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO) major shareholder Rock Springs Capital Managemen bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

XLO traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.45. 256,750 shares of the stock were exchanged. Xilio Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $16.60.

