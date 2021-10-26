Xiotri Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,059.00 (XIOT)

Xiotri (CURRENCY:XIOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. During the last week, Xiotri has traded 20.6% higher against the dollar. Xiotri has a market cap of $1.65 million and $2,059.00 worth of Xiotri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xiotri coin can currently be bought for about $373.44 or 0.00595955 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Xiotri alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00051194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.99 or 0.00215416 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005062 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.73 or 0.00104899 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00011155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Xiotri Coin Profile

XIOT is a coin. Xiotri’s total supply is 5,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,418 coins. The official website for Xiotri is xiotri.finance . Xiotri’s official Twitter account is @xiotri_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIOTRI is a community-based protocol for fair multi-asset collateral yield exposure. XIOT tokens were created and distributed directly to its community of supporters. There was no presale. Holders of XIOT tokens strictly gain value by participating in the XIOTRI yield farming ecosystem. The staking mechanism is still under construction and will be deployed after exhaustive testing to ensure a bug-free release. “

Xiotri Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xiotri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xiotri should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xiotri using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xiotri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xiotri and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.