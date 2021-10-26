XYO (XYO) Price Down 7.6% This Week

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. One XYO coin can now be purchased for $0.0302 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a market capitalization of $387.57 million and approximately $25.83 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XYO has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00051052 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005215 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.88 or 0.00211160 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.58 or 0.00102576 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011598 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

XYO Coin Profile

XYO is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official website is xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

XYO Coin Trading

