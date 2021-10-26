Yamana Gold Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Yamana Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.25 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on YRI. Cormark cut their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a C$5.22 price objective on Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Yamana Gold to C$7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, CSFB reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yamana Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.02.

Yamana Gold stock opened at C$5.44 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Yamana Gold has a one year low of C$4.82 and a one year high of C$7.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.26 billion and a PE ratio of 26.03.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$537.42 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

