Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Earns Underperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their underperform rating on shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

YARIY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Yara International ASA to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yara International ASA currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $262.50.

Shares of Yara International ASA stock opened at $25.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.05. Yara International ASA has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $28.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.908 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This is a boost from Yara International ASA’s previous None dividend of $0.77. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 166.23%.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

