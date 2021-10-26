Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Earns Underperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their underperform rating on shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
YARIY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Yara International ASA to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yara International ASA currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $262.50.
Shares of Yara International ASA stock opened at $25.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.05. Yara International ASA has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $28.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.04.
About Yara International ASA
Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.
Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?
Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.