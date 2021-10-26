YIELD App Trading Down 17.2% Over Last Week (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 26th. Over the last seven days, YIELD App has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One YIELD App coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000646 BTC on major exchanges. YIELD App has a market cap of $52.34 million and $1.07 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00051314 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005153 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.34 or 0.00211820 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $64.76 or 0.00103661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00011675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

YIELD App Profile

YLD is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 131,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 129,728,852 coins. YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

YIELD App Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YIELD App should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YIELD App using one of the exchanges listed above.

