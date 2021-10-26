Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) to Announce $0.07 EPS

Brokerages expect CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) to announce $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions’ earnings. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CCC Intelligent Solutions.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $15.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $166.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.00 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CCCS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.77. 5,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,468. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $16.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.71.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CCC Intelligent Solutions (CCCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.