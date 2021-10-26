Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) to Announce -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Virgin Galactic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the highest is ($0.15). Virgin Galactic reported earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will report full-year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.22). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.69). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Virgin Galactic.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup downgraded Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.87.

In related news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,025,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $78,892,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,118,500 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the second quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 208.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPCE stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,993,311. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 0.34. Virgin Galactic has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $62.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average of $28.46.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

