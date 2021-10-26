Zacks: Analysts Expect Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) to Post $0.14 EPS

Analysts expect Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) to report $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Agiliti’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Agiliti will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Agiliti.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $250.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.45 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AGTI. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Agiliti from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Agiliti stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.14. 162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,951. Agiliti has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth $19,136,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Agiliti in the second quarter worth $296,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter worth $42,950,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter worth about $870,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

