Zacks: Analysts Expect Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $154.03 Million

Brokerages expect that Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) will report sales of $154.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Datto’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $154.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $154.10 million. Datto posted sales of $130.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Datto will report full-year sales of $610.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $610.00 million to $611.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $704.16 million, with estimates ranging from $701.80 million to $707.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Datto.

Get Datto alerts:

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.10 million. Datto had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 2.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Datto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Datto in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Datto in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NYSE MSP traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $23.92. 1,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,656. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.65 and its 200 day moving average is $25.56. Datto has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $33.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion and a PE ratio of 85.07.

In related news, CFO John Abbot sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $235,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Weller sold 14,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $387,058.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,559.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,279. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Datto by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,175,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,572,000 after purchasing an additional 227,456 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP bought a new stake in Datto during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,480,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Datto by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 1,712,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,231,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Datto during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,867,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Datto during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,997,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Datto (MSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.