Zacks: Analysts Expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to Announce $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.66. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

NYSE TEVA opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2.83, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44.

In related news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $506,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,040,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,794,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 83.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,728,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980,002 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 63.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,147,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,234 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 22.2% during the first quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,312,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,306,000 after acquiring an additional 385,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

