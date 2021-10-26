Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $69.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) will post sales of $69.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aviat Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $71.00 million and the lowest is $68.00 million. Aviat Networks posted sales of $66.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aviat Networks will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $297.07 million, with estimates ranging from $292.00 million to $300.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aviat Networks.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $71.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.35 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVNW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

AVNW opened at $30.03 on Tuesday. Aviat Networks has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $43.76. The company has a market capitalization of $335.95 million, a PE ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Aviat Networks by 359.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aviat Networks by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Aviat Networks by 378.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Aviat Networks by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Aviat Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

