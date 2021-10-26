Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Eargo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the lowest is ($0.39). Eargo reported earnings of $4.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 108.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eargo will report full-year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($1.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.89). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eargo.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Eargo had a negative net margin of 52.33% and a negative return on equity of 39.32%. The business had revenue of $22.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.14 million.

EAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair lowered shares of Eargo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eargo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $60,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Eargo during the second quarter valued at $115,209,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eargo by 232.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,216,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,662 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eargo by 764.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,060,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,324,000 after acquiring an additional 937,788 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eargo by 90.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,649,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,833,000 after buying an additional 784,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eargo by 183.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 938,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,457,000 after buying an additional 607,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EAR traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $8.27. The stock had a trading volume of 80,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.71. Eargo has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $76.75.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

