Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Equities analysts expect Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) to post $1.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.31 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32 billion. Encompass Health reported sales of $1.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full-year sales of $5.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $5.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on EHC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.70.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,310,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,533,000 after acquiring an additional 126,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,615,000 after purchasing an additional 238,313 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 942.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,477,000 after buying an additional 932,445 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EHC stock traded down $2.27 on Wednesday, hitting $68.38. 622,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,267. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $60.51 and a 12 month high of $89.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

