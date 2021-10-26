Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) to Announce -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) to report ($0.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hyliion’s earnings. Hyliion posted earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Hyliion will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.00) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hyliion.

Get Hyliion alerts:

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06.

A number of research firms have commented on HYLN. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Hyliion in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hyliion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.13.

NYSE:HYLN traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.58. 38,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,136,575. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.60. Hyliion has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $27.30. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 0.78.

In other Hyliion news, Director Stephen S. Pang sold 225,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $1,827,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward E. Olkkola sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 831,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,083,249.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,125,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,795,000. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYLN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 13.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,515,000 after buying an additional 213,609 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hyliion by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,998 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hyliion by 12.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 85,488 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 17.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 27,957 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the first quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hyliion (HYLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.