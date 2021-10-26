Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $388.32 Million

Brokerages expect Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) to report $388.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $383.60 million to $393.67 million. Outfront Media posted sales of $282.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%.

Outfront Media stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,522,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,793. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.93 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.64 and its 200 day moving average is $23.99. Outfront Media has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

In other Outfront Media news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $1,003,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Mathes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $123,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,735.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,730 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,615,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,408,000 after buying an additional 716,394 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 38.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,295,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047,049 shares during the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 12.8% in the first quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 4,077,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,022,000 after purchasing an additional 463,619 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 60.5% in the second quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,254,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 1.7% in the second quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 3,209,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,117,000 after purchasing an additional 52,415 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

