Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Will Post Earnings of $3.80 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) to announce $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.42. Sanderson Farms reported earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 201.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full year earnings of $15.38 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $17.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.23 to $25.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sanderson Farms.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SAFM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens lifted their target price on Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanderson Farms has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAFM. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms in the third quarter valued at about $1,260,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms in the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sanderson Farms by 4.7% in the third quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms in the third quarter valued at about $4,329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAFM traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $189.51. The stock had a trading volume of 81,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,230. Sanderson Farms has a 52 week low of $122.01 and a 52 week high of $197.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

