Zacks: Brokerages Expect EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.36 Billion

Equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) will announce sales of $2.36 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.38 billion. EMCOR Group posted sales of $2.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full-year sales of $9.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.51 billion to $9.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.78 billion to $9.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EMCOR Group.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion.

Several research analysts recently commented on EME shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE EME traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $121.37. The stock had a trading volume of 148,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,294. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.71 and its 200 day moving average is $120.74. EMCOR Group has a twelve month low of $63.69 and a twelve month high of $129.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.13%.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total transaction of $1,563,675.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 539,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,501,000 after acquiring an additional 288,468 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,557,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $684,599,000 after acquiring an additional 217,107 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,318,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth about $17,806,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 255,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,454,000 after acquiring an additional 145,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

