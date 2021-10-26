Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) to announce sales of $1.23 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hubbell’s earnings. Hubbell reported sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full year sales of $4.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hubbell.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Hubbell by 12.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,736,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,370,000 after buying an additional 313,081 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Hubbell by 21.9% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,966,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,392,000 after purchasing an additional 353,484 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Hubbell by 4.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,777,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,145,000 after purchasing an additional 69,433 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hubbell by 1.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,675,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,046,000 after purchasing an additional 22,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Hubbell by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,645,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,529,000 after purchasing an additional 56,887 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $190.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.19 and its 200 day moving average is $191.26. Hubbell has a 12 month low of $142.34 and a 12 month high of $209.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hubbell (HUBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.