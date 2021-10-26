Zacks: Brokerages Expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) will report sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.65 billion and the lowest is $1.62 billion. Northern Trust reported sales of $1.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full-year sales of $6.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $6.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.63 billion to $6.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

In other news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS stock traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $123.39. The company had a trading volume of 620,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,536. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $76.20 and a 12 month high of $126.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.30. The company has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

