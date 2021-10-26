Zacks: Brokerages Expect Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) will post $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Points International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.06. Points International posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 121.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Points International will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Points International.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Points International had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $103.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.45 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PCOM. Northland Securities upgraded Points International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Points International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCOM opened at $17.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $258.51 million, a P/E ratio of -59.66 and a beta of 1.57. Points International has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.90.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Points International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Points International by 838.1% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after buying an additional 379,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. grew its stake in Points International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 996,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,054,000 after buying an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. 56.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

