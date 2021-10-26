Zacks: Brokerages Expect U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.19 Million

Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) will post sales of $15.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Century Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.18 million and the highest is $15.20 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Century Bank will report full year sales of $59.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $59.04 million to $59.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $62.18 million, with estimates ranging from $60.60 million to $63.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Century Bank.

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on USCB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on U.S. Century Bank in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on U.S. Century Bank in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on U.S. Century Bank in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

USCB traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.80. 1,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,825. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.35. U.S. Century Bank has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $14.28.

About U.S. Century Bank

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

