Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cumulus Media Inc. is a radio broadcasting company. It owns and operates radio stations which provide local programs, music, sports, entertainment, news and advertising solutions. Cumulus Media Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Cumulus Media from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Cumulus Media in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Cumulus Media from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

NASDAQ CMLS opened at $12.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.49. Cumulus Media has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $254.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.20.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $224.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.68 million. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cumulus Media will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the second quarter worth $77,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 123.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media during the first quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

