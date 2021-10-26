Zacks Investment Research Downgrades LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) to Hold

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $59.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.89% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LKQ, is benefitting from strategic buyouts like Elite Electronics buyout and acquisition of Green Bean Battery and Greenlight Automotive. The company is witnessing ongoing recovery in demand in its North American and European segments, along with robust strength in its Specialty segment and the trend is likely to continue. Upbeat 2021 outlook, balance sheet strength and investor-friendly moves are other tailwinds. However, across all of its segments, LKQ is witnessing supply chain disruptions, which is resulting in product scarcity and freight delays. LKQ is facing inflationary headwinds related to labor, freight, fuel and inventory costs as well as increased competition for labor. Development of technically-enhanced components has escalated manufacturing costs for the company. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance right now.”

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LKQ. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.83.

LKQ stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.72. The company had a trading volume of 21,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,080. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.70. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $29.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.66.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that LKQ will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

LKQ announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

