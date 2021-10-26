Zacks Investment Research Lowers Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) to Hold

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shift Technologies Inc. provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform. Shift Technologies Inc., formerly known as Insurance Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.66.

Shares of SFT stock opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.39. Shift Technologies has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $11.49. The firm has a market cap of $593.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.74.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 85.42%. The firm had revenue of $154.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.91 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Shift Technologies will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 90.8% in the third quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 24,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 11,435 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Shift Technologies by 752.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 218,592 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc increased its holdings in Shift Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 515,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 15,038 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Shift Technologies by 951.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 48,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shift Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

