Zacks Investment Research Lowers TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) to Hold

According to Zacks, “TECHTARGET, a leading online Information Technology media company, provides IT companies with ROI-focused marketing programs to generate leads, shorten sales cycles, and grow revenues. The company is also a leading provider of independent, peer and vendor content, a leading distributor of white papers, and a leading producer of vendor-sponsored Webcasts and Podcasts for the IT market. Its Web sites are complemented by numerous invitation-only events and two magazines. TechTarget provides proven lead generation and branding programs to numerous advertisers including Cisco, Dell, EMC, HP, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, SAP and Symantec. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TTGT. TheStreet upgraded shares of TechTarget from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechTarget currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.78.

Shares of TTGT stock opened at $88.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.31 and a 200-day moving average of $76.45. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. TechTarget has a one year low of $43.31 and a one year high of $101.12.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $63.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.03 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TechTarget will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $233,715.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,161.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $3,347,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,153 shares of company stock valued at $6,294,016 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. FMR LLC lifted its position in TechTarget by 23.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $325,511,000 after purchasing an additional 786,259 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 186.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 404,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,078,000 after acquiring an additional 263,197 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 51.7% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 689,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,375,000 after acquiring an additional 234,877 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget during the third quarter worth approximately $16,537,000. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 52.0% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 399,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,971,000 after acquiring an additional 136,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

