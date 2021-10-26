Zacks Investment Research Lowers TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransMedics Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company. It is engaged in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients. The company offers Organ Care System, an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology which addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation. TransMedics Inc. is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TMDX. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransMedics Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $27.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a current ratio of 8.96. TransMedics Group has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $49.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.13. The firm has a market cap of $746.68 million, a PE ratio of -24.57 and a beta of 2.01.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 100.14% and a negative return on equity of 29.98%. The business had revenue of $8.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $53,726.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,301 shares of company stock valued at $596,291. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 205.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 30.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 67.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

