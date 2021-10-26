Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Antero Resources has positioned itself among the fast-growing natural gas producers in the United States. Its strategic acreage position in the low-risk and long reserve-life properties of the Appalachian Basin is a major positive. Also, the company’s plan to achieve production growth through conservative capital expenditure reflects its efficient operations. It boasts of a healthy balance sheet with a manageable debt-to-capital of 29.7%. The stock rose 113.3% in the past six months outperforming the industry's 44.9% growth. It is well-positioned to capitalize on the rising natural gas prices. The recovery in energy demand in the domestic and international market has created a favorable scenario for the company's business. Consequently, Antero Resources is expected to offer substantial upside potential from the current price levels.”

AR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.15.

AR stock opened at $21.43 on Monday. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $21.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 4.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 29.70%. The company had revenue of $489.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $3,667,779.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 329,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,559,186.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Antero Resources by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,218,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $333,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,942 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 6,962,882.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,641,527 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $250,122,000 after buying an additional 16,641,288 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,405,981 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $171,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190,243 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,771,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $71,720,000 after purchasing an additional 483,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,607,265 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,216,000 after purchasing an additional 285,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

