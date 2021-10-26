Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) to “Hold”

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is an automotive services company principally in North America. It provides consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, NC. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DRVN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Driven Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Driven Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

DRVN traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.64. 345,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,116. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Driven Brands has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $35.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.17.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $374.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.54 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Driven Brands will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 12,000,000 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $354,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Driven Equity Llc sold 8,130,510 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $239,850,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,296,115 shares of company stock valued at $628,235,393. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRVN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 72.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 1.0% during the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 64,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 26.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 55.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 7.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

