Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops cellular therapies for the treatment of auto-immune, metabolic and other diseases. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. Rubius Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $38.71. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 12.12, a quick ratio of 12.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.79.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 25.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 34.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.