Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZLAB. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $1,026,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 84,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total value of $12,272,276.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 226,167 shares of company stock valued at $32,025,416. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZLAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.85.

Shares of Zai Lab stock opened at $104.00 on Tuesday. Zai Lab Limited has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $193.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of -30.06 and a beta of 1.11.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $36.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

