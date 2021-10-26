Zealium Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.00 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. Zealium has a market cap of $37,733.63 and approximately $1.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zealium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zealium has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00012903 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00005873 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.83 or 0.00812760 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About Zealium

Zealium (NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,917,415 coins and its circulating supply is 16,917,415 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

