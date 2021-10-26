Zeusshield (ZSC) Market Capitalization Tops $293,022.15

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. Over the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One Zeusshield coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeusshield has a market cap of $293,022.15 and approximately $8,208.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00051052 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005215 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.88 or 0.00211160 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.58 or 0.00102576 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011598 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Zeusshield is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

