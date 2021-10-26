Zeusshield (ZSC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $8,208.00

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. Zeusshield has a total market cap of $293,022.15 and $8,208.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. One Zeusshield coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00051052 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005215 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.88 or 0.00211160 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.58 or 0.00102576 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011598 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Zeusshield Coin Profile

ZSC is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Zeusshield Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

