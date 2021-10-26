Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Sold by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD trimmed its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,037 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atreides Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 951,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,339,000 after purchasing an additional 533,700 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,085,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,659,000 after purchasing an additional 530,600 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,600,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,335,000 after purchasing an additional 370,249 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,389,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,219,000 after acquiring an additional 340,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,977,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,950,000 after acquiring an additional 244,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Z opened at $95.43 on Tuesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $208.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 164.53 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%.

In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total transaction of $107,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 23,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $2,219,016.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,999 shares of company stock worth $6,593,264. 14.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.